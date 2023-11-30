Thalassery Delight: Elevate your tea time with the flavorful Thenga Muri snack!

Thenga Muri, a delightful egg kebab-style preparation hailing from Thalassery, holds its own as a versatile dish. Best enjoyed with tomato sauce or coconut chutney, this popular snack becomes a cherished choice for Iftar as well.

For those intrigued by its flavors, here’s a simple recipe to recreate the magic at home:

**Ingredients:**

– 500 gms boiled potatoes

– 5 gms chopped garlic

– 5 gms chopped ginger

– 20 gms chopped onion

– 3 gms chopped green chilly

– 2 slits curry leaves

– 4 gms chopped coriander

– Salt to taste

– Sunflower oil for frying

– 3 gms fennel seeds

– 2 gms turmeric powder

– 10 gms black pepper powder

– 5 gms chilly powder

– 5 gms garam masala powder

– 150 gms bread crumbs

– 2 no.s boiled eggs

– 2 eggs

**Preparation:**

1. Heat oil in a pan, temper fennel seeds, and add garlic, ginger, onion, curry leaves, and green chilly. Sauté until transparent.

2. Add seasonings and boiled potatoes. Incorporate chopped coriander leaves and mash to form a thick masala.

3. Take a boiled egg and coat it with the prepared masala, giving it a coconut shape.

4. Dip the masala-coated egg into beaten eggs and coat with bread crumbs.

5. Deep fry in sunflower oil until golden brown.

Indulge in the crispiness and rich flavors of Thenga Muri, perfect for elevating your evening tea or surprising your guests with a delightful treat. Enjoy the snack!