The release of Ranbir Kapoor’s much talked about film Animal is just days away!

The highly anticipated release of Ranbir Kapoor’s film “Animal” is just around the corner, generating significant buzz. However, prior to its scheduled release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has mandated several cuts to the film.

According to a widely shared image of the CBFC report on social media, the film’s duration is 3 hours and 23 minutes. Notably, the CBFC has assigned an Adults Only (A) certificate to the film and requested five modifications from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

One specific change involves “intimate visuals,” with the report stating, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.” Additionally, the CBFC ordered modifications to certain words and subtitles at various time stamps in the film.

A user shared the CBFC report on X, revealing the film’s runtime, certification, and details of the requested changes.

“Animal” stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. The film, as depicted in its trailers, encompasses elements of violence and action, weaving a complex narrative around the relationship between a father and son. Anil Kapoor portrays the father, Balbir Singh, while Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of the son, Arjun Singh.

Describing the essence of “Animal” during its trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor likened it to an adult-rated version of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” emphasizing the central theme of a man going to great lengths to protect his family.

Ranbir shared an interesting anecdote about how he landed the role in “Animal” during a recent interview. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, approached Ranbir after seeing an old photo of the actor, showcasing an expression he deemed perfect for the film.

“Animal” marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi film following “Kabir Singh,” a remake of his Telugu blockbuster debut, “Arjun Reddy.”