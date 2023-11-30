Theatre owners blamed by Alphonse Puthren for writers’ woes.

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, recently in the spotlight for sharing details about his health, has expressed strong criticism towards theatre owners. In response to a follower’s query on his Instagram page, Alphonse attributed the misery faced by writers, including himself, to theatre owners.

In a candid response, Alphonse addressed the issue, stating, “Aren’t these theatre owners responsible for opening up the theatre for the reviewers and facilitating the review of a movie? Why should I work hard for those people? Have any theatre owners ever promoted my movie?” He highlighted the challenges faced by writers, emphasizing the need for proper compensation.

Alphonse linked his health struggles to the disruptions caused by theatre owners, stating, “I have health issues to be rectified and sorted, which are pending because of the havoc those idiots created.” He emphasized the significance of writers and their contributions to filmmaking, underscoring the need for acknowledgment and fair treatment.

This isn’t the first time Alphonse has spoken out. Previously, he addressed concerns about his movie ‘Gold,’ clarifying that the version the audience saw was not his original vision. He explained the challenges he faced during the pandemic, including health issues, and the impact on his creative process.

Last month, Alphonse surprised many by announcing his departure from mainstream filmmaking due to self-diagnosed autism. Despite this, he expressed a commitment to continue working on short films, music videos, and OTT content, revealing a new direction in his artistic journey.