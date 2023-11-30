UAE announces new passenger train service

Abu Dhabi: A new passenger train service has been announced in the UAE. A trains service connecting Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra will be introduced. An agreement for this was signed between Etihad Rail, developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Located about 250km west of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhannah is home to 29,000 residents. Through the latest partnership, Adnoc employees will be able to travel between the Capital city and Al Dhannah in a train in the future.

No date has been confirmed for when the UAE’s passenger rail service will begin, however, it was announced last year that work was starting on the first passenger station in Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, officially opened the freight line in February. It consists of a fleet of 38 locomotives and more than 1,000 wagons. The rail network stretches about 900km across the country – extending as far as Oman.