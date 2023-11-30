UAE authority announces ban on heavy vehicles for 3 days

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi announced a temporary ban on certain vehicles entering Abu Dhabi. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses used for transporting workers to Abu Dhabi will be restricted from entering Abu Dhabi Island. This temporary ban is scheduled to be effective from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Monday, December 4, 2023.

Authorities said entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge will be off limits to some heavy vehicles from 12pm on December 1 to until 1am on December 4.

Vehicles used by public sanitation companies and logistic support services will be exempted from this ban. ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.