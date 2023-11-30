UAE National Day: Emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on traffic violations

Fujairah: Fujairah Police has announced a 50% discount on traffic violations, a cancellation of traffic points and on the value of vehicle impoundment. The scheme was announced to mark the UAE National Day.

Fujairah Police said that for a period of 52 days from November 30, the reduction will be provided as long as it does not include aggravated violations. This will only be applicable to violations that have taken place before November 30, 2023.

Also Read: Qatar Airways to increase flight frequencies to several cities: Details

Earlier, The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police have announced 50% discount on traffic violations in the emirate.The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police informed that discount will be given to all types of violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before November 1, 2023. This discount applies to all violations, excluding severe infractions, and is valid from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.