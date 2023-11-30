Uber announces plans to open its platform to London’s iconic black cabs

In a move aimed at resolving a decade-long conflict with London’s black cab drivers, Uber has unveiled plans to open its platform to London’s iconic taxis, commencing in early 2024. London’s black cab drivers, known for their rigorous “Knowledge” test, have had longstanding tensions with Uber, citing concerns about its impact on their livelihoods.

According to Reuters, Uber’s new service will enable black cab drivers to register on the app for pre-booked journeys, with an enticing offer of no commission for the initial six months. Despite this gesture, a substantial group of black cab drivers, represented by the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA), rejected the offer, expressing apprehensions about aligning with Uber due to its safety record.

Uber’s initiative represents an effort to integrate London’s black cabs into its service, following a similar approach already witnessed in other cities such as Paris, New York, and Rome. Uber argues that collaboration could be mutually beneficial for both passengers and taxi drivers.

This move signifies a notable shift in relations, particularly considering the historical disputes, with a peak in 2014 when cab drivers protested against Uber by blocking streets. The current offer, if embraced by a considerable number of London’s black cab drivers, could signify a significant improvement in their relationship, ushering in a new era of cooperation.

While Uber extends an olive branch, the LTDA, representing the majority of black cab drivers, remains skeptical, stating that there is no demand from its members for such a partnership. Reuters quoted Steve McNamara, the general secretary of LTDA, expressing the association’s lack of interest and reluctance to tarnish the reputation of London’s iconic black cab trade by associating with Uber and its perceived shortcomings.

Despite this resistance, one driver, Hameed Hameedi, has already seized the opportunity, becoming the first London cab driver to join Uber’s platform. Hameedi views this move as a potential “huge advantage” for the trade, emphasizing that more passengers will lead to increased earnings for cabbies.