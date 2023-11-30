Updated fuel prices for December announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of December have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

The committee has reduced the price of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 and diesel. As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in December. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.85 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in November. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.19 a litre compared to Dh3.42 last month.

Also Read: IRCTC launches air tour package to Thailand: Details

In July, August, September, October and November the committee had hiked the price. In June, the fuel price committee had reduced the rates by 21 fils per litre. In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.