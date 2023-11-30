Vandiperiyar Panchayat Offers Cash Reward for Identifying Waste Dumpers

Vandiperiyar Grama Panchayat, situated in Idukki district, has taken a proactive step in curbing waste dumping by introducing a cash prize for individuals who assist in identifying those responsible for littering public spaces. During a recent council meeting, the governing body approved a substantial cash reward of Rs 2,500 for individuals who capture photographic or videographic evidence of waste dumping.

According to Vandiperiyar Panchayat president K M Usha, the initiative was prompted by the observation that areas cleared of waste during previous cleanup drives were being re-polluted. Usha stated, “Our panchayat conducted several drives to clear the waste dumped on roadsides, in which ward members, Haritha Karma Sena members, and local residents took part. However, we noticed that all these places which were cleared of waste have been filled again with litter, and that has prompted us to come up with this scheme to give cash prizes for informers.”

Haritha Karma Sena, a Kudumbashree initiative focusing on waste collection from households, plays a crucial role in the panchayat’s waste management efforts.

Individuals with photographic or videographic evidence of waste dumping are encouraged to submit their findings to the panchayat secretary or via WhatsApp to the civic body. Vandiperiyar, being a location traversed by the Kottarakara-Dindigul national highway, often witnesses waste dumped from vehicles transporting goods between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

To further enhance surveillance, the panchayat has decided to invest Rs 2 lakh in installing CCTV cameras. The initial focus is on areas like Kakkikavala en route Gavi, identified as severely affected by open garbage disposal. Over the next two weeks, CCTV cameras will be deployed at key locations, including Kaithapetta Valavu, Annan Thambi Maram (near Take a Break rest centre), Vandiperiyar Main Bridge, 62 Valarvadi, and Nellimala.

This initiative aligns with the broader state government goal of declaring Kerala garbage-free by March next year, with some local bodies already claiming success in achieving this objective. The combination of cash incentives and technological surveillance reflects Vandiperiyar Panchayat’s commitment to combating the persistent issue of waste dumping in public spaces.