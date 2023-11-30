Voting in Progress: Telangana Assembly Elections for 119 Seats

The electoral process is in full swing as voters participate in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, selecting representatives for 119 seats. With polling stations numbering 35,655, citizens are exercising their franchise under strict security measures. The voting commenced at 7 am, covering 106 constituencies until 5 pm and 13 Left Wing Extremism affected seats until 4 pm.

A vast electorate of 3.26 crore, including 1,63,13,268 male and 1,63,02,261 female voters, is partaking in the democratic process. Notable figures in the electoral race include Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K T Rama Rao, A Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and D Arvind. The model code of conduct, in effect since the Election Commission’s announcement on October 9, sets the stage for a competitive political landscape.

The participation of various parties is evident, with 2,290 contestants vying for victory. BJP and Jana Sena are contesting 111 and 8 seats, respectively, under a seat-sharing agreement. The Congress, in collaboration with CPI, is contesting in 118 seats, while AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has candidates in nine city segments.

The logistical scale of the elections involves over 2.5 lakh staff dedicated to poll duties, as highlighted by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. A robust security apparatus, comprising 77,000 personnel from state police, Home Guards, and 375 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), underscores the commitment to ensuring a secure electoral process.