Alappuzha couple commits suicide after killing two sons

In a tragic incident in Thalavadi, Kuttanad, Alappuzha district, Kerala, a couple took their own lives after fatally harming their twin sons on Friday. The deceased individuals have been identified as Sunu, his wife Soumya, and their toddler sons Aadhi and Adhil.

According to the Edathua police, the distressing event unfolded on Friday morning when the couple took the lives of their children and then hanged themselves inside their residence. The bodies have been transferred to Alappuzha Medical College for postmortem examinations. Authorities emphasized that the precise motive behind this tragic murder-suicide can only be determined after a thorough investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that financial distress may have played a role in driving the couple to such a devastating decision, as stated by a police officer.