Bay of Bengal depression expected to develop into cyclone within 48 hours

The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has progressed into a depression, as reported by the IMD on Friday. Projections indicate that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, making landfall between Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai on the evening of December 4. At 5:30 am on Friday, the system was located approximately 800 km away from Chennai, 970 km from Machilipatnam, 990 km from Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, and 790 km from Puducherry.

The IMD forecasts the system’s west and northwest movement, anticipating its development into a deep depression by December 2 and further intensification into a cyclonic storm by December 3. Subsequently, it is expected to travel in the same direction, crossing the South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4 evening. Officials at the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office have indicated that Odisha is unlikely to be affected by this weather system.