Bomb threat in schools; students evacuated safety

On Friday morning, at least 15 private schools in Bengaluru received an email containing a bomb threat, causing alarm among staff and parents, as confirmed by the police. The school authorities promptly notified the police, who, along with bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, reached the concerned institutions. Subsequently, students and staff were safely evacuated, and a thorough search yielded no suspicious objects. Parents, upon learning of the incident, rushed to the schools anxiously to bring their children home. The email claimed explosives had been planted on the school premises, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. A senior police officer stated that, prima facie, the threat appeared to be a hoax, reassuring parents that teams were on-site, conducting a comprehensive search.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited one of the affected schools, expressing initial skepticism about the threat’s authenticity. He urged parents not to worry, emphasizing that the police and cybercrime units were actively investigating the matter. Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that the threatening email originated from the address kharijites@beeble.com, expressing seriousness in verifying its authenticity. While last year’s threats were hoaxes, he emphasized a cautious approach, stating that even a one percent doubt would be treated seriously, with measures taken to inform intelligence agencies. The minister assured continuous coordination with officials and appealed for public calm, prioritizing the immediate focus on clearing the 15 schools under threat before addressing others.