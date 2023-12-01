CBSE removes division and distinction categories from Class 10, 12 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will no longer assign division or distinction classifications in the results of class 10 and 12 board exams, according to a senior official on Friday. The CBSE Examination Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, stated that there will be no overall designation of divisions, distinctions, or aggregate marks. Furthermore, if a candidate has taken more than five subjects, the responsibility of determining the best five subjects will lie with the admitting institution or employer.

Bhardwaj clarified that the CBSE will not compute, declare, or communicate the percentage of marks. In cases where the percentage of marks is necessary for higher education or employment, the calculation, if required, will be conducted by the admitting institution or employer. This decision aligns with the CBSE’s move to eliminate the practice of issuing merit lists, aiming to prevent unhealthy competition among students. The focus is on a holistic approach, allowing admitting institutions and employers to make decisions based on a candidate’s performance in the specific subjects relevant to their courses or roles.