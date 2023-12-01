Create divine Christmas butter cakes in your own kitchen for a truly delectable holiday treat.

Indulge in the enchanting world of moist, buttery delight with a simple yet profound butter cake—a treat that transcends the ordinary, leaving a lasting impact. Paired with a comforting cup of tea, it has the power to brighten your day unlike any elaborate dessert.

During the Christmas season, butter cakes take center stage, offering a delightful experience with minimal effort. Here’s a step-by-step guide to crafting this culinary masterpiece:

**Ingredients:**

– 250 grams maida (refined wheat flour)

– 250 grams butter

– 250 grams sugar

– 5 eggs

– ½ kg fruits

– 1 ½ spoon Baking powder

– ½ spoon of Baking soda

– 150 grams of sugar caramelized mixed with egg white spices

– ½ spoon spices

– Vanilla essence

**Preparation:**

1. Combine butter, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla essence, stirring until the mixture turns a light yellow hue.

2. Introduce maida, fruits, baking powder, baking soda, spices, followed by caramelized sugar and egg white.

3. Grease a tin with butter and pour in the mixture until it reaches half the depth.

4. Preheat the microwave oven for ten minutes at 160 degrees Celsius, then place the tin inside.

5. Retrieve after 50 minutes and let it rest in the tin for at least half an hour.

6. After removing from the tin, generously spread rum or orange juice on the cake, covering it with foil paper.

The result? A delectable, fluffy butter cake ready to elevate your culinary experience. As the aroma fills the air, savor the magic of this simple yet extraordinary creation.