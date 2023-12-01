CUSAT’s Prof. S Bijoy Nandan to assume role of VC in-charge at Kannur University.

Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan is set to appoint Professor Sivasankaran Bijoy Nandan, the distinguished Dean of CUSAT’s School of Marine Sciences, as the Vice Chancellor in charge of Kannur University.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s nullification of Prof Gopinath Ravindran’s reappointment as Vice Chancellor, citing Chancellor Khan’s adherence to the state government’s recommendation without exercising discretion.

In a noteworthy communication, Raj Bhavan informed reporters via WhatsApp on Friday, “CUSAT marine biology Prof Bijoy Nandan to be given charge as VC of Kannur University. Order to be issued before noon.”

With 29 years of experience in academia, administration, research, and teaching, Prof Nandan’s LinkedIn profile attests to his significant contributions. His expertise spans marine biology and pollution, climate science, and polar biology.

Accolades, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Award, UNESCO Fellowship, Recognition award of Zoological Survey of India, US Fulbright Fellowship, and UGC-BSR Mid-Career Award, underscore his exceptional achievements. Notably, a deep-sea wood-boring mollusc, Xylophaga nandani, and an estuarine crab, Aniptumnus bijoyi, bear his name, honoring his impactful work.