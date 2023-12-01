Delicious homemade Badam Milk recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup almonds (badam), soaked overnight or in hot water for a few hours
– 3 cups milk
– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
– Chopped pistachios for garnish
Instructions:
1. Peel the soaked almonds and blend them with a little milk to form a smooth paste.
2. Heat the remaining milk in a pan over medium heat.
3. Add the almond paste to the milk and stir well.
4. Allow the mixture to come to a gentle boil, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
5. Add sugar and cardamom powder, and continue to stir until the sugar dissolves.
6. If using saffron strands, soak them in a tablespoon of warm milk and add to the mixture for enhanced flavor and color.
7. Simmer the badam milk for 5-7 minutes, ensuring it thickens slightly.
8. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature.
9. Refrigerate the badam milk for a few hours before serving.
10. Garnish with chopped pistachios before serving.
Serve chilled and enjoy your refreshing badam milk!
Post Your Comments