Father Frustrated as Abductors Elude Capture Three Days After Kollam Child Kidnapping

On the fourth day following the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Oyoor, Kollam, her father, Reji, expressed discontent with the ongoing investigation. Despite the lapse of time, the state police have not apprehended the abductors.

During a media address in Kollam on Thursday, Reji dismissed allegations linking the abduction to internal conflicts within his organization, the United Nurses Association (UNA). As the president of UNA’s Pathanamthitta district unit, he asserted that such claims were unfounded.

UNA’s all-India president, Jasminsha, also rebuffed media reports suggesting internal factionalism within the organization. In a video on his Facebook page, Jasminsha emphasized the need for the police to prioritize capturing the culprits. He highlighted that Reji’s wife, Siji, was an active UNA member.

Reji disclosed that the police had summoned him for questioning on Friday but refuted rumors of his mobile phone being confiscated, labeling it as “fake news.” He clarified that the police had taken an old phone from his quarters, left there to prevent children from using it for games. Reji expressed readiness for a thorough investigation, offering access to their current phones.

The abducted child was discovered approximately 21 hours after the incident, left on a bench at Asramam Maidan in Kollam. Members of the public spotted her and informed the police. The registration of the white sedan used in the abduction was later found to be fake, but the police have yet to locate the vehicle.