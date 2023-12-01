Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj debuts ‘G Squad’ production house in a groundbreaking move.

Renowned for his string of blockbusters, including the recent ‘Leo’ starring Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially launched his production house, G Squad. The accomplished director, behind hits like ‘Maanagaram,’ ‘Kaithi,’ ‘Master,’ and ‘Vikram,’ expressed his vision to nurture the creative potential of his associates by producing their films.

In his words, “I have embarked on a new journey as a producer with G Squad, with the earnest attempt of promoting the creative potential of my friends and assistants, thereby materializing new movies that align with the demands of film lovers. The love and support of everyone have been a pillar for my directorial ventures. I look forward to the same support in this new attempt as a producer, and the movies created through this production house.”

Having recently collaborated with superstar Rajinikanth on ‘Thalaivar 171,’ Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to make waves in the industry. The official announcement of his inaugural production under G Squad is eagerly anticipated and will be unveiled shortly.