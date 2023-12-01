Global technology summit to be hosted by India over three Days

India is set to host a three-day global summit starting on Monday, focusing on crucial topics such as data protection, export controls, and the impact of technology on geopolitics. The Global Technology Summit (GTS), organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the MEA and Carnegie India, will delve into discussions on new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, and overarching policy issues linked to innovation and national security.

Themed as the ‘Geopolitics of Technology,’ the GTS is India’s premier event on geo-technology, drawing the participation of approximately a hundred speakers and thousands of attendees, including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats, and innovators from India and around the globe. Notably, ministers and senior government officials from various countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil, and the European Union, are expected to actively engage in the summit.

The MEA highlighted that the summit will tackle critical questions related to technology’s influence on geopolitics, policy issues surrounding new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, and broader policy matters related to innovation and national security. The inaugural session will kick off with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.