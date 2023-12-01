Governor Khan appoints Prof S Bijoy Nandan as New VC for Kannur University

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has chosen to appoint Prof S Bijoy Nandan as the new Vice Chancellor of Kannur University, following the Supreme Court’s invalidation of the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran to the prominent position. Currently serving as a professor in the Department of Marine Biology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Nandan’s official appointment is pending orders, as indicated by a source from Raj Bhavan

In his role as the university’s chancellor, Governor Khan made this decision in response to the Supreme Court’s critique of the Kerala government for unwarranted interference in securing a renewed term for Ravindran. The court also rebuked Governor Khan, emphasizing his failure to independently evaluate the situation despite his position not being merely “titular.”