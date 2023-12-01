Govt sanctions over Rs 18,000 Crore for 60 Projects

The Odisha government has given the green light to 60 projects, totaling over Rs 18,000 crore from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds as of October this year, according to an official statement. OMBADC’s Chief Executive Officer, G Rajesh, shared this information during a board of directors meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday. OMBADC, established under the Companies Act, 2013, is a special-purpose vehicle of the Odisha government, incorporated in December 2014. Rajesh reported that the board approved 60 projects across various sectors, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore, utilizing a substantial portion of the Rs 20,700 crore collected until October 2023. Of the 18 departments executing OMBADC projects, 72% of the released amount, totaling Rs 10,868 crore, has been utilized. The Housing and Urban Development department recorded the highest expenditure at 93%, followed by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, as well as Rural Development, each with 84%.

The School and Mass Education department reported the lowest expenditure at 63%, while Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, along with Skill Development and Technical Education departments, utilized 73% and 72% of the fund, respectively. The CEO highlighted that more than 28,000 pucca houses have been allocated to eligible beneficiaries, and approximately 58,000 households in eight mining districts are receiving tap water from the fund. Additionally, mega piped water supply projects are anticipated to be commissioned by March 2024, and a medical college and hospital in Jajpur district are near completion under the fund. The board also approved eight new proposals, totaling Rs 96 crore, including road projects, a bridge, and technology upgrades for government ITIs and polytechnics across mining districts, along with placement-linked training programs.