Healthy and Versatile: Grilled Prawns with Broccoli Rice

Broccoli, a nutrient-packed delight, offers vitamins C, E, K, omega-3, and potassium in various cooking styles. Much like cauliflower rice, broccoli rice proves versatile with non-vegetarian pairings, yielding sensational results. In this recipe, we unite broccoli rice with grilled prawns for a wholesome, satisfying meal.

### Recipe: Broccoli Rice with Grilled Prawns

**Ingredients:**

– 1 broccoli

– 80 ml olive oil

– 5 g chopped garlic

– 5 g chopped onions

– 10 g chopped red capsicum

– 10 g chopped green capsicum

– Salt to taste

– 2 g turmeric powder

– 150 g medium prawns (skinless)

– 5 g ginger garlic paste

– 10 ml vinegar

– 4 g black pepper powder

**For Garnish:**

– Ripe red chili slice

– Pomegranate seeds

– Microgreens

**Preparation:**

1. Grate broccoli and blanch with salt and turmeric powder.

2. Marinate prawns with salt, turmeric, pepper, and ginger garlic paste; set aside.

3. Heat olive oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, onions, and capsicums; cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add grated broccoli, mix well for 1 minute on high heat.

5. Grill marinated prawns on a Tawa for 2 to 3 minutes using olive oil.

6. Arrange prepared broccoli rice in a bowl, place grilled prawns over the rice, and garnish with red chili, pomegranate seeds, and microgreens. Enjoy the flavorful blend!