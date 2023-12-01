Healthy and Versatile: Grilled Prawns with Broccoli Rice

Broccoli, a nutrient-packed delight, offers vitamins C, E, K, omega-3, and potassium in various cooking styles. Much like cauliflower rice, broccoli rice proves versatile with non-vegetarian pairings, yielding sensational results. In this recipe, we unite broccoli rice with grilled prawns for a wholesome, satisfying meal.
### Recipe: Broccoli Rice with Grilled Prawns
**Ingredients:**
– 1 broccoli
– 80 ml olive oil
– 5 g chopped garlic
– 5 g chopped onions
– 10 g chopped red capsicum
– 10 g chopped green capsicum
– Salt to taste
– 2 g turmeric powder
– 150 g medium prawns (skinless)
– 5 g ginger garlic paste
– 10 ml vinegar
– 4 g black pepper powder
**For Garnish:**
– Ripe red chili slice
– Pomegranate seeds
– Microgreens
**Preparation:**
1. Grate broccoli and blanch with salt and turmeric powder.
2. Marinate prawns with salt, turmeric, pepper, and ginger garlic paste; set aside.
3. Heat olive oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, onions, and capsicums; cook for 2 minutes.
4. Add grated broccoli, mix well for 1 minute on high heat.
5. Grill marinated prawns on a Tawa for 2 to 3 minutes using olive oil.
6. Arrange prepared broccoli rice in a bowl, place grilled prawns over the rice, and garnish with red chili, pomegranate seeds, and microgreens. Enjoy the flavorful blend!
