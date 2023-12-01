Here are the most loved and trending wedding songs for this wedding season

For those currently in India, the familiar scenario of being stuck in traffic during the wedding season, while dressed in the finest attire, is well known. As the year comes to a close, a retrospective glance at some musical gems discovered in 2023 reveals new additions to the list of popular wedding songs, expanding beyond the perennial favorites like Shah Rukh Khan’s “Mehendi Lagaa Ke Rakhnaa” and “Bole Chudiya.”

“Kudmayi” from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a grand wedding song featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, concluding the film on a memorable note. Composed by Pritam and sung by Shahid Mallya, the song has garnered over 35 million views on YouTube, perfectly encapsulating celebratory euphoria and wistful emotions.

Parineeti Chopra’s “O Piya,” which went viral in 2023 following her wedding to politician Raghav Chadha, captures the essence of true love and the excitement of starting a new life together. Composed by Gaurav Datta, the song has exceeded 11 million views on YouTube.

The Qawwali rendition of the timeless classic “Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra” by Vylom and Niazi Nizami Bros pays homage to the 1963 film Parasmani. Staying true to the soul of the original, this rendition injects new energy, making it a must-play on any wedding song list.

“Aaj Sajeya,” sung, composed, and written by Goldie Sohel featuring Alaya F, has become a genuine wedding hit, accumulating 142 million views on YouTube. With soulful rendition and captivating music, this festive song has become a go-to choice for celebrations during Indian pre-wedding ceremonies.