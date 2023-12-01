Homemade mozzarella sticks recipe

Ingredients:

– Mozzarella cheese sticks

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 2 large eggs, beaten

– 1 cup breadcrumbs

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

– Marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions:

1. Cut the mozzarella sticks in half to create bite-sized pieces.

2. In separate bowls, place flour, beaten eggs, and a mixture of breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and dried oregano.

3. Dip each mozzarella stick first into the flour, then the beaten eggs, and finally the breadcrumb mixture, ensuring they are fully coated.

4. Place the coated mozzarella sticks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Freeze the sticks for at least 30 minutes to set the coating.

6. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

7. Bake the mozzarella sticks for about 8-10 minutes or until golden and crispy.

8. Serve immediately with marinara sauce for dipping.