IAF officer from Odisha makes history as India’s first female ADC

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi from Odisha as India’s inaugural female Aide-De-Camp (ADC), marking a historic achievement. Currently serving as a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Padhi, a 2015 batch officer from Berhampur, received this significant appointment on Wednesday. Governor Kambhampati shared a video of the appointment on social media, extending his congratulations to Padhi and highlighting her groundbreaking role.

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi’s appointment breaks gender norms in the Indian Armed Forces, making her the first woman to serve as ADC to a Governor in the country. The Governor expressed his best wishes for her success, emphasizing the importance of celebrating such milestones and encouraging women’s empowerment across various fields. An ADC typically serves as a personal assistant or secretary to an individual of high rank, including heads of state.

Born to Bhubaneswar-based parents, Meneka and Manoranjan Padhi, the latter being a retired IAF officer, Manisha Padhi pursued her aspiration to join the IAF from a young age, drawing inspiration from her father. An alumna of CV Raman College of Engineering, she had served in various postings at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune, and Bhatinda before assuming the role of ADC.