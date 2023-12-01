India’s premium cinema chain PVR INOX inaugurates its luxury boutique property at JIO World Plaza

India’s leading cinema chains, PVR and INOX, have launched Maison INOX, a luxury boutique property located at JIO World Plaza in JIO World Centre, Mumbai’s new iconic landmark destination. This 6-screen cinema offers a seating capacity for 790 audiences, featuring trademark Insignia and Galleria areas, including 2 screens and 1 IMAX screen with laser technology. A distinctive feature is the exclusive bar and lounge, a first for cinemas in Mumbai, providing handcrafted cocktails by Santanu Chanda, India’s top mixologist in 2022.

Maison INOX is the first cinema in India to introduce a specially curated F&B menu by four celebrity chefs: Sarah Todd, Vicky Ratnani, Yutaka Saito, and Mayank Tiwari. Additionally, it offers a dessert counter, live cooking counter, and an IMAX with Laser auditorium. The cinema presents a contemporary interpretation of the charming art deco style, with a mainstream lobby titled The Galleria featuring an impressive ceiling and a live food counter.

The cinema’s resto-bar, The Gatsby Bar, boasts retro-twist interiors, while the IMAX lounge is designed with classy and high-tech light features and a dedicated food counter. Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX Limited, expressed pride in unveiling this prestigious entertainment destination in the heart of India’s film industry. Maison INOX aims to offer a personalized entertainment experience with cutting-edge digital technology and luxurious amenities, anticipating it to become a preferred choice for moviegoers in Mumbai.