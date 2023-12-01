Legendary American photographer Elliott Erwitt dies at 95

Renowned US photographer Elliott Erwitt, celebrated for his ability to capture the lighter aspects of his subjects, their canine companions, and celebrities, has passed away at the age of 95, as announced by the Magnum agency, where he was a longstanding member.

The Magnum agency conveyed that Erwitt peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family, as reported by The New York Times on Wednesday.

Cristina de Middel, the president of Magnum Photos, expressed, “His images have helped build our general understanding of who we are as a society and as humans, and have inspired generations of photographers despite the changes in the industry and trends.”

Erwitt gained widespread recognition for his unique and historic images, including the famous 1959 encounter between then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and US Vice President Richard Nixon. Apart from capturing milestone moments, Erwitt had a penchant for the quirky and offbeat, often featuring dogs and their owners in his work, providing them with equal importance.

Magnum emphasized Erwitt’s belief that photography should evoke the senses and emotions rather than relying solely on intellect.

Born in Paris on July 26, 1928, to Russian parents, Erwitt spent his early years in Milan before moving to the United States with his family in 1939. After a decade in New York, he relocated to Los Angeles, delved into photography, and worked in a lab specializing in celebrity portraits. His encounter with legendary photographer Robert Capa led to sponsorship, allowing him to join the Magnum agency during the peak of the age of photojournalism.

In addition to his extensive photographic career, featuring iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, General de Gaulle, and Che Guevara, Erwitt also ventured into documentary filmmaking and authored over twenty books.