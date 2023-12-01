LeT terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

In Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces successfully neutralized a terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an encounter, as reported by officials on Friday. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, in Arihal village, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces on Thursday. The operation escalated into an encounter when the hidden terrorist opened fire indiscriminately at the security forces, prompting retaliation. Kifayat Ayoub Alie, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian, was associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. His body was recovered from the encounter site, and police records indicate his involvement in multiple terror-related crimes.

During the encounter, security forces seized incriminating material along with arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two magazines, five rounds, and two grenades. This successful operation reflects the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain security in the region, with security forces acting on credible information to neutralize threats effectively.