Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon declared the Best Film of the year

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been recognized as the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle, marking Scorsese’s third time securing the top spot in his hometown’s critics’ rankings. His previous wins were for “Goodfellas” in 1990 and “The Irishman” in 2019. The awards ceremony also bestowed the Best Actress award upon Lily Gladstone, who co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Adapted from David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book, the film delves into the Osage murders, recounting the mysterious disappearances and deaths faced by the Osage Indians, one of the wealthiest communities globally, in the early 20th century. The narrative unfolds as numerous men and women are found murdered, their deaths shrouded in enigma, instigating terror within the community.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” received widespread acclaim for its portrayal of the historical events.

The full list of winners includes:

– Best Film: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

– Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

– Best International Film: “Anatomy of a Fall”

– Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

– Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

– Best Screenplay: “May December”

– Best Non-Fiction Film: “Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”

– Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

– Best First Film: “Past Lives”

– Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

– Special Award: Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum (New York arthouse cinema)

The New York Film Critics Circle, established in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be presented at a dinner on January 3. In the previous year, Todd Field’s “Tár” was named the best film of 2022 by the critics.