Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal ‘all time blockbuster’

The highly anticipated action thriller “Animal,” a collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has finally hit theaters on December 1, ending the long wait for audiences. This marks the first partnership between Ranbir and Sandeep Vanga, renowned for his work on “Kabir Singh.”

From the initial poster release to the unveiling of the trailer, the film has generated widespread curiosity, eliciting both positive and negative reactions. While some fans eagerly anticipate the cinematic experience and Sandeep Vanga’s storytelling with a stellar cast, others criticize the film and its creators for portraying excessive violence and bloodshed.

In the midst of the considerable buzz, the movie has now premiered in theaters, and initial reactions are beginning to surface. It remains to be seen whether the film has successfully met the audience’s expectations.

“Animal” unfolds with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Arjun Singh—a character willing to go to any lengths for his family, especially his father. Ranbir’s performance in the movie portrays him as a ruthless individual capable of eliminating adversaries without hesitation.

The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali, Anil Kapoor portraying Ranbir’s father, Balbir Singh, and Bobby Deol taking on the role of the antagonist. Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor also play crucial roles in the film.