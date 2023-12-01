NIA objects to Shoma Sen’s bail request in Elgar case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) strongly opposed Shoma Kanti Sen’s request for interim bail based on health reasons in the Elgar Parishad case, asserting that her health concerns were general and lacked exceptional circumstances.

Sen, an English literature professor and advocate for women’s rights, was arrested on June 6, 2018. She, through her senior Supreme Court lawyer Anand Grover, appealed for interim bail citing her worsening health. In response, a two-judge bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose, alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, hinted at a willingness to grant medical bail for a limited period. Justice Bose expressed, “Medical bail for a limited period we think we can give.”

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, the senior law officer representing the NIA, informed the bench that a medical board could be formed to assess Sen’s health condition, emphasizing that no immediate medical intervention was required. However, the top court refrained from issuing any orders and scheduled the matter to be heard on December 6.