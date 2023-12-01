NIT Calicut and IIST Thiruvananthapuram Forge MoU to Boost Research and Academic Collaboration.

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, are embarking on a collaborative journey to foster advancements in space science and technology. This collaborative effort extends across various domains, including research, academics, and areas of mutual interest, solidified by the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during an online conference.

The MoU signifies a commitment to joint academic endeavors, encompassing the supervision of M.Tech and Ph.D. thesis works, as well as the organization of conferences, seminars, and workshops. Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “The MoU will facilitate the exchange of information on research and academic programs, benefiting both institutions’ faculty and students. Efforts are crucial to fully leverage this partnership.”

In line with the agreement, M.Tech and Ph.D. students will have the opportunity to collaborate on research projects, utilizing laboratory facilities at both institutions. Selection for these benefits will be based on merit in academic and research areas, fostering a conducive environment for collaborative exploration.

Dr. S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of IIST, stressed the importance of sustained efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU. He commented, “We must focus on the proper follow-up of the MoU to facilitate joint research in related fields and enhance research outcomes. This agreement opens up numerous opportunities for both institutes.”

The collaborative spirit was inaugurated with the commencement of the Conference on Precision Engineering (COPEN) 13, slated to take place at NITC from December 13-15, 2024. IIST Thiruvananthapuram and IIT Palakkad will join forces with NITC to coordinate this event, setting the stage for a harmonious collaboration in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation.