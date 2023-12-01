Oscars 2024 organisers decides to start the show an hour earlier

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will deviate from previous years with adjusted timings, as organizers have decided to initiate the show an hour earlier. The Academy aims to keep the ceremony within primetime hours, announcing that this year’s telecast will be live on March 10 from 7 pm to 10:30 pm ET.

To precede the live ceremony, there will be a 30-minute pre-show.

Following the ceremony, ABC has scheduled a new episode of its Emmy-winning comedy series, Abbott Elementary, to be aired. The network has strategically planned the ceremony so that once it concludes, the telecast can seamlessly transition to Abbott Elementary to conclude the evening. Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary series created, produced, and written by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in it, has received eight Emmy nominations.

The Oscars will see TV host Jimmy Kimmel return to hosting duties for the night. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan as executive producers. The telecast will be directed by Hamish Hamilton.

The 96th Oscars are scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide.