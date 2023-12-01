Party leader shot dead over property dispute

In a tragic incident, a leader of the Azad Samaj Party was fatally shot by his uncle in the Talgram area over a property dispute, as reported by the police on Friday. Satyendra Singh Katheria, serving as the district unit general secretary of the Azad Samaj Party, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital on Thursday evening. His brothers, Sachin and Ankit, who were also injured in the shooting, are currently undergoing treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand, the dispute arose between Satyendra Singh Katheria’s father, Satyapal Katheria, and his uncle Suraj Pal over a property in Jaisinghpur village. The situation escalated around 7 pm on Thursday when Suraj Pal, accompanied by associates, arrived at his brother’s house. An argument ensued, leading to Suraj Pal using a licensed gun to shoot Satyendra Singh Katheria. The victim’s father has filed an FIR against seven individuals, including the absconding Suraj Pal. Due to heightened tension, a significant police presence has been deployed in the village to maintain order.