Peralassery Subrahmanya Temple Pond Earns National Water Heritage Site Recognition

The Peralassery Subrahmanya Temple Pond in Kannur, adorned with centuries-old steps, has achieved the esteemed National Water Heritage site designation. Known locally as ‘Ayanivayal Kulam,’ the temple’s step well secures a spot among the 75 recognized water heritage sites in India. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence, officially declared these water bodies as heritage sites. This acknowledgment underscores the historical and architectural eminence of the temple pond, believed to date back around 1,500 years, showcasing Vastu-based design features.

Located southwest of the Peralassery Subramanya temple, the expansive pond covers 75 cents of land. Emulating step wells in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, this ancient structure was constructed without documented records specifying its origin. According to K Murali, the manager of Sri Peralassery Devaswom, the temple and pond possess a rich history spanning 15 centuries, adding to the allure of the worship site on the picturesque banks of the Anjarakandi river in North Kerala.

The temple committee orchestrated a meticulous renovation in 2001, ensuring the preservation of the pond’s architectural and archaeological significance. Murali emphasized that the renovation aimed to conserve the historical and Vastu-based architectural values of the pond. Notably, the pond has graced the screens of numerous films and albums, emerging as the focal point of temple visits. Despite restrictions on filming due to ritualistic considerations, individuals are permitted to capture photographs, making the pond a sought-after attraction for visitors.