Phones to be banned in schools across New Zealand amid fears of a classroom ‘crisis’

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, announced on December 1 that phones will be prohibited in schools across the country, aiming to curb disruptive behavior and enhance student focus. Luxon emphasized the goal of promoting learning for students and facilitating effective teaching for educators. The ban is expected to be implemented within Luxon’s first 100 days in office. This decision comes amid concerns about declining levels of reading and writing in New Zealand, with some researchers suggesting a classroom “crisis.”

Last year, Education Hub, a charitable organization, warned of a literacy crisis, revealing that over one-third of 15-year-olds in New Zealand struggled with reading and writing. Recognizing the urgent need to address low literacy rates, the organization emphasized the importance of taking action.

A survey conducted by Horizon Research indicated that while most citizens supported banning phones in classrooms, opinions varied regarding break time. Sixty-one percent of the 1,481 adults surveyed supported banning phones during class but not during breaks, while 56% supported a complete ban on phones for the entire school day. Sixteen percent of respondents opposed any ban, and 52% supported whatever decision the school made. The survey, conducted last month, suggested that while the phone ban policy might be controversial, it garnered strong public support, and adjustments to the policy could maximize this backing.

Prime Minister Luxon’s government, sworn in on Monday, has faced controversy, particularly for scrapping tobacco control measures intended to prohibit cigarette sales to individuals born after 2008. This decision received widespread criticism from medical professionals. Additionally, the government agreed to restart offshore oil and gas exploration, overturning one of former Premier Jacinda Ardern’s key climate change policies.