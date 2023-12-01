PM Modi anticipates participation in the World Climate Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for supporting developing nations through adequate climate financing and technology transfer to address climate change as he arrived in Dubai for the World Climate Action Summit. Modi expressed his anticipation for the COP-28 Summit and its focus on creating a better planet. He highlighted India’s commitment to climate action, citing the nation’s emphasis on climate during its G20 presidency and the inclusion of climate-related steps in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Modi is set to attend the World Climate Action Summit during COP28, where world leaders will discuss strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The COP28, under the UAE’s presidency, spans from November 30 to December 12. Modi emphasized the need for climate action based on principles of equity, climate justice, and differentiated responsibilities during the Voice of Global South Summit.

The PM underscored India’s achievements in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, and energy conservation, affirming the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. He looked forward to participating in special events on climate finance and the green credit initiative. Modi is also scheduled for bilateral meetings with leaders such as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during his stay. The COP28 presents an opportunity to review progress under the Paris Agreement and chart a future course for climate action.