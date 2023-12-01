Release Date Set for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film ‘The Goat Life’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film, “The Goat Life,” is scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 10, 2024. Based on Benyamin’s 2008 bestseller, “Aadujeevitham,” the Malayalam movie is produced by Visual Romance and directed by Blessy. The cast includes Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby. The storyline follows Najeeb, a young man who migrated from Kerala in the early ’90s, seeking fortune abroad, sticking true to the narrative style of the source material.

Director Blessy expressed the challenge of maintaining authenticity, stating, “The novel is based on real incidents, and I want to captivate viewers with each unbelievable moment. Truth has never been stranger than fiction.” Boasting music by A.R. Rahman and sound design by Resul Pookkutty, the film, with its grand scale, aims to engage audiences worldwide. Additionally, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada alongside Malayalam.