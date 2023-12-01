Report: BTS’ V to join special counter terrorism unit for military service

A new phase is on the horizon for some BTS members as they prepare for their compulsory military service in South Korea. V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin have been in the limelight this year due to their impending enlistment. Currently, attention is focused on Kim Taehyung, known as V, who is rumored to be joining the Special Task Force (STF) within the Army’s Capital Defense Command.

Although BIGHIT MUSIC has not officially confirmed the enlistment details, Dispatch reported that Taehyung is expected to start basic military training at the Nonsan Training Center on December 11 before taking up his role in the STF.

The STF is responsible for crucial operations such as hostage rescues, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism missions, VIP security, and special operations directed by the ROK President.

There are also speculations that Jimin and Jungkook are preparing to join the Army’s 5th Infantry Division boot camp, where Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is already working as an assistant trainer. According to reports, both Jimin and Jungkook are slated to begin basic training on December 12.

SUGA initiated his mandatory public service in September, while J-hope is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the New Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon province.

It’s crucial to highlight that despite the circulating reports, BIGHIT MUSIC has refrained from officially confirming any enlistment specifics, emphasizing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the members’ military duties.