Reports: Virat Kohli Takes Indefinite Break from ODIs and T20Is

According to recent reports, Virat Kohli has informed the BCCI of his decision to exclude himself from consideration for white-ball matches in the future. This implies his absence from the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the white-ball segment of India’s impending tour to South Africa. The cricketer is prioritizing red-ball cricket at present and is set to participate only in the two Tests during the South Africa tour, skipping the ODIs and T20Is.

The status of India captain Rohit Sharma’s availability for the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour remains uncertain. Notably, both Rohit and Kohli have refrained from participating in Twenty20 cricket since the last T20 World Cup in Australia. Speculation has arisen regarding their potential return for a final chance at securing an ICC trophy, with the World Cup scheduled for June next year. However, considering the current circumstances, the prospect of Rohit and Kohli featuring in future T20Is appears doubtful.