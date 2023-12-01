Sakhir Desert Camping Season Launches in Bahrain

The annual camping season, providing a winter retreat for tourists, has kicked off in Bahrain’s Sakhir desert. Running from early November to February 29, 2024, the event is organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. Art and cultural programs enhance the experience, and families contribute to the festive atmosphere with campfires. The initiative aims to celebrate the arrival of winter post a scorching summer. Families and individuals can safely set up tents, engage in celebrations, and savor food.

This year, the Al Junobya app, also known as Khayyam, facilitates the camping experience with versions in Arabic and English. Visitors must adhere to established norms, with the app providing details on designated camping areas. The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), established in 2015, actively promotes the tourism sector. BTEA’s programs attract tourists, fostering economic contributions from both domestic and international visitors.