Sanju Returns to ODI Squad as Rohit and Kohli Sit Out South Africa White-Ball Series.

Sanju Samson makes a return to the Indian team, earning a spot in the ODI squad for the upcoming South Africa tour commencing on December 10 in Durban. The Kerala cricketer’s inclusion is limited to the ODIs, as he will sit out the T20Is and Tests.

Having last played for Team India in the ODI series against West Indies in August, Sanju’s comeback is notable. KL Rahul is set to captain the ODI side, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead in the T20Is. The absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the white-ball leg of the tour is confirmed, following their request for a break.

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s participation hinges on a fitness test as he undergoes treatment. The tour begins with a three-match T20I series from December 10 to 14, followed by ODIs on December 17, 19, and 21. The Test matches are scheduled to commence on December 26 and January 3 at Centurion and Cape Town, respectively.

The squads for the ODIs, T20Is, and Tests include notable players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and others. Rahul will captain the ODI team, while Suryakumar Yadav takes charge in the T20Is. The Test squad sees Rohit Sharma leading, supported by a mix of experienced players like Virat Kohli and emerging talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.