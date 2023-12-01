Satisfy Hunger with Protein-Rich Chickpea Salad

Salads often don’t top the list of preferred dishes, but when crafted thoughtfully, they can achieve the delicate balance of flavor and nutrition. Enter the protein-rich realm of chickpeas, a perfect solution for those perpetual hunger pangs. This chickpea salad promises satisfaction for hours on end.

**Ingredients:**

– 1 cup cooked chickpeas

– ½ cup thinly sliced small onion

– ½ cup grated coconut

– ½ teaspoon pepper powder

– Salt (as required)

– Lemon juice (as required)

– 1 tablespoon coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– 2-3 thandu mulaku (chilly)

**Preparation:**

1. Combine chickpeas, onion, and grated coconut in a vessel. Add salt, lemon juice, and pepper.

2. Heat oil in a pan. Season the salad with mustard, curry leaves, and thandu mulaku.

3. Your special salad is ready.

*Note:* The instant favorite crunch from the onions is complemented by a tangy lemon dressing, adding a burst of flavor. Moreover, this gluten-free recipe ensures a delightful and healthy culinary experience.