Skin conditions related to HIV/AIDS

HIV, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, specifically targets the immune system and, when left untreated, can advance to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a condition where the immune system is severely compromised, making individuals susceptible to opportunistic infections, often of a life-threatening nature.

Dermatological conditions are highly prevalent, impacting over 90 percent of individuals with HIV. These conditions encompass a spectrum from infections to neoplastic disorders, manifesting on the skin and mucosa, often providing indicators of the specific stage of HIV.

Certain skin conditions serve as diagnostic clues for HIV/AIDS:

1. *Kaposi’s Sarcoma:* This tumorous condition is characterized by cancerous skin patches or nodules in mucous membranes, presenting as distinctive purple lesions and is considered an AIDS-defining condition, particularly common in individuals with extremely low CD4 counts.

2. *Herpes Zoster (Shingles):* This virus induces blisters in specific dermatological distributions, resulting in severe, burning pain across the trunk or face.

3. *Molluscum Contagiosum:* Identified by pink or flesh-colored skin lesions, this highly contagious condition spreads through skin contact and can appear anywhere on the body.

4. *Candidiasis:* A fungal infection leading to white lesions in the oral cavity (thrush), genital areas, and nodular skin lesions. Other fungal infections like histoplasmosis and cryptococcal infections can also result in similar skin manifestations.

5. *Dermatophyte Infections:* Fungal skin infections are more prevalent in HIV patients.

6. *Viral Infections:* Immune compromise makes individuals susceptible to various viruses, causing macular rashes on the trunk and face, including viruses like Cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, and Epstein Barr virus.

7. *Drug Reactions:* Medications for HIV or opportunistic infections may induce rashes, ranging from self-resolving to severe conditions such as Steven Johnson syndrome or Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

8. *Photodermatitis:* HIV can increase skin sensitivity to UV radiation, impacting exposed areas post-sun exposure.

9. *Chronic Dermatological Conditions:* Psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and eczema may worsen in HIV patients, becoming treatment-resistant and prone to secondary infections.

10. *Systemic Disease Manifestations:* HIV/AIDS can affect any organ, leading to systemic disorders that manifest as skin involvement.

11. *Hyperpigmentation:* Commonly observed in HIV patients, affecting the skin and nails.

Understanding the intricate connection between HIV/AIDS and dermatological manifestations is crucial for facilitating early diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, and proactive care for individuals grappling with this complex condition.