Study claims that economic crisis will lead to high suicide rates among men

A recent study conducted by researchers from Canada and the UK has established a connection between economic crises and an elevated rate of suicides, particularly among men.

The study involved the analysis of data from 100 papers, focusing on economic crises such as the 2008 global crash and health papers to investigate their impact on the well-being of the population.

The findings indicated a significant rise in suicide rates during and after financial crises, primarily among men. Employment status played a crucial role, as those unemployed faced an increased risk of succumbing to negative thoughts and mental health issues. However, being employed did not necessarily provide protection from stress and anxiety, possibly due to heightened burdens and pressures.

Overall, suicide attempts increased for both men and women, but women faced a greater risk of adverse mental health outcomes compared to men.

The study highlighted that financial crises led more individuals, particularly women and those with lower incomes, to seek hospital care for mental health issues.

Lead author Deborah Talamonti, affiliated with the University of Montreal, emphasized the undeniable impact of national and international financial crises on population-level mental health and well-being. Talamonti underscored the urgent need for social support and welfare systems to safeguard the mental health of individuals in the face of such crises.