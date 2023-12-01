Study: Peru lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades

Peruvian scientists from the state agency dedicated to glacier research revealed on November 22nd that Peru has undergone a significant reduction in its glacier surface over the past six decades, losing more than half of it. This alarming announcement was accompanied by the declaration that 175 glaciers in the country became extinct due to the impacts of climate change between 2016 and 2020.

Mayra Mejía, an official from Peru’s National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems (Inaigem), expressed the severity of the situation, stating that within 58 years, 56.22% of the glacier coverage documented in 1962 has disappeared. The institute further emphasized that Peru holds a staggering 68% of the world’s tropical glaciers, shedding light on the global significance of the issue. Inaigem linked these losses to rising temperatures, causing melting and the formation of new mountain lagoons, which pose a dual threat of overflow and flooding.

Jesús Gómez, the director of glacier research at Inaigem, confirmed that the primary driver behind these changes is the increase in the average global temperature, resulting in an accelerated retreat of glaciers. He cautioned that while these new lagoons could potentially serve as future water reserves, their high-altitude locations make them susceptible to overflow and flooding, underscoring the precarious nature of this environmental transformation.

The findings, based on satellite imagery analysis up to 2020, indicated that Peru currently has 2,084 glaciers covering 1,050 square kilometers—a stark contrast to the 2,399 square kilometers of ice and snow recorded in 1962. Particularly noteworthy is the case of Chila, a mountain range in Peru that has witnessed a staggering 99% loss of its glacial surface since 1962.

Beatriz Fuentealba, the director of Inaigem, highlighted a rapid decline in high mountain glaciers, with a nearly 6% reduction from 2016 to 2020 alone. Environment Minister Albina Ruiz expressed concern about the implications of this glacial retreat on water reserves, emphasizing the impact on the natural mountain ecosystem. While acknowledging the inevitability of glacier disappearance over time, she called for collective efforts to slow down the process, advocating for reduced pollution, increased green areas, and a heightened awareness of the invaluable role mountains play in sustaining life.