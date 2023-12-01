Survival drama Aadujeevitham by Blessy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran to release on April 10, 2024

Amidst growing anticipation, the highly awaited survival drama “Aadujeevitham,” directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has received a significant update. The filmmakers officially announced that the movie is set to hit the big screen on April 10, 2024.

The announcement was made through a video featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, unveiling a never-before-seen aspect of his role in the film. Sharing the video on his social media, the actor expressed, “The greatest survival adventure. An unbelievably true story. Witness the extraordinary unravel.”

Directed by Blessy, “Aadujeevitham,” which translates to Goat Life, narrates the compelling and true story of Najeeb, an immigrant worker facing challenges in the harsh desert of Saudi Arabia. Adapted from the novel of the same name, the film has generated heightened expectations among cinema enthusiasts.

With the confirmed release date, “Aadujeevitham” is poised not only to make a significant impact in the Malayalam film industry but also on the international stage as it prepares for a festival run across the world.