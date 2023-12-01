Suspect in Kollam abduction nabbed for counterfeit license plates; police unveil 3 additional sketches.

In connection to the abduction case of a six-year-old in Oyoor, the police have detained suspects for questioning, with a Kirinkara resident held for allegedly supplying fake number plates. The white sedan used in the abduction had a counterfeit registration, suggesting multiple fake plates were used to mislead authorities, and efforts are ongoing to locate the vehicle.

During the abduction, the child was transported in a car and autorickshaw, enduring attempts to muffle her and force her head down, as per her statement to the police. Sketches of three suspects have been released, urging the public to share information. Additionally, the police are investigating the child’s father, Reji, who is a nurse and president of the United Nurses Association’s Pathanamthitta district unit.

The investigation involves scrutinizing UNA members, exploring potential connections between financial transactions related to nursing recruitment and course admissions and the abduction. Suspicions arise about a possible involvement of individuals with prior enmity seeking assistance from a quotation gang. There’s unconfirmed information about a ransom demand of Rs 10 lakh from a Gulf country.

Reji alleges police exclusion in initial stages and subsequent targeting, citing the confiscation of his old phone from quarters. He challenges the police to substantiate any complaints related to irregularities in the Occupational English Test (OET) examination. The abducted daughter was found after nearly 21 hours, left on a bench in Asramam Maidan, Kollam, by the abductors.