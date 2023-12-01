Suspect reportedly slits Israeli woman’s throat, leading to fatality in Kollam incident.

In an unfortunate incident on Thursday evening, a 35-year-old Israeli woman named Swatha, also known as Radha, was discovered dead with her throat slit inside a residence in Mukhathala. The victim was a tenant in the house of Krishna Chandran’s relative.

Reportedly, Krishna Chandran, identified as a yoga master who had spent an extended period in Uttarakhand, is alleged to have attacked Swatha around 3.30 pm on the fateful day. Following the gruesome act, he reportedly attempted to take his own life and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

The shocking event has left the community in dismay, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.